Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $64,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.53. 438,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $290.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

