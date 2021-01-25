Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.41. 133,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.