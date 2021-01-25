Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.99

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 3888340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Avantor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Avantor by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

