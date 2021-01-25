12,543 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 15,352,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.