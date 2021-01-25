Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis grew its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $1,899.40. 1,925,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

