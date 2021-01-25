Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.65. 14,797,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,947,697. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

