Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 8,198 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 142.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

