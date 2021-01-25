Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $147,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.11. 280,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,117. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.