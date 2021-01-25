eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,438. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

