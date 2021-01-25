Golden Green Inc. Invests $450,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

