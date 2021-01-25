Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 7,019 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 498,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.