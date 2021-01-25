Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.36 for the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 940,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,151. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.