Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.17. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $12.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.62. 385,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,731. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

