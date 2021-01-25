OAX Reaches Market Cap of $10.13 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $745,326.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00763294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.48 or 0.04193087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017723 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

