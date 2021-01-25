CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $171,199.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00125776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00277431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037468 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.