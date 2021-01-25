Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Raised to $0.00 at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

RHUHF stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

