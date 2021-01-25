uPlexa Market Cap Reaches $548,591.57 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $548,591.57 and $7,328.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. uPlexa's total supply is 2,566,287,182 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

