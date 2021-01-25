Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

