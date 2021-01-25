Veracity Capital LLC Sells 41 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

