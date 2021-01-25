$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

