Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 195,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

