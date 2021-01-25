Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after acquiring an additional 222,025 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 70,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 91,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,773. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.