Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,202 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000.

NYSEARCA:UWM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,063. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22.

