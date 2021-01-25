Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of OUNZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

