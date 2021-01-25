$983.79 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post sales of $983.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.00 million and the highest is $987.30 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $816.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.79.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.69. 47,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,693. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

