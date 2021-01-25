Golden Green Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 84,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up about 1.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.