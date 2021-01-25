Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.98. The stock had a trading volume of 300,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.