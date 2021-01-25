First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AG. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,542. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

