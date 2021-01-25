Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,167 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

