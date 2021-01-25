Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $47.04. 415,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,261,322. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

