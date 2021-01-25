IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.13. 613,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. The company has a market cap of $391.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

