Chicago Capital LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after acquiring an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after acquiring an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.17.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.