Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

