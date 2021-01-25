CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,119 shares of company stock worth $201,813,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,190. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.89 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

