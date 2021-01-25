V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,991 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 744.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.13. 28,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,464. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

