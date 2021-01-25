V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.13. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.