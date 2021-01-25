V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. The company has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

