Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $60.79. 424,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,860. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.