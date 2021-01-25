Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.41. 66,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

