V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.11. 136,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

