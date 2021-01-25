Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.06. 98,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.30 and a 200-day moving average of $246.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

