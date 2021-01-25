Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $3.45. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

