NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $3,026.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008228 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,832,413 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

