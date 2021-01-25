Juggernaut Price Up 2.3% This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $926,096.27 and $204,155.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00279267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

