Phore (PHR) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $17,294.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013465 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008228 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,150,829 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

