Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 527,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

