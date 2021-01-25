Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,962,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.57. 636,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

