Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $261.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $260.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

