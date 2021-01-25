CMC Financial Group Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $122.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

