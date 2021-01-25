Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $668.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.30 million and the highest is $721.40 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $846.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 90,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.73. 13,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,864. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

